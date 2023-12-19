EFCC detains ex-power minister, Agunloye for alleged $6bn Mambilla project fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained a former Minister of State for Power, Olu Agunloye, Channels Television reports.Read more

The commission had on December 13 declared wanted the former head of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for alleged $6 billion fraud in the Mambilla hydroelectric power project.

In a public notice posted on its X platform, the EFCC urged anyone with useful information that would lead to the ex-minister’s arrest to contact any of its offices nationwide.

Agunloye served as minister in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999-2003.

A source in the EFCC told Channels Television on Tuesday that Agunloye has been detained since December 13.

“He has been with the EFCC since December 13. But it was not made public,” the source added.

