Gunmen abduct judge, kill police orderly in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen on Monday abducted a judge with the Akwa Ibom State High Court, Justice Joy Uwana, and her driver in Oron local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the news to journalists on Tuesday in Uyo, said the judge’s police orderly was killed in the attack which occurred along the Uyo-Okobo road.

He said the command commenced an investigation to track the kidnappers and ensure the safe release of the judge and her driver.

Macdon said: “The Command has received that report, a very bad dastardly act indeed.

READ ALSO: Navy arrests 10 Nigerians, 4 Ghanaians for illegal fishing in Akwa Ibom

“We are on it and the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durusinmi has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“We have been on it all day and we will spare no resources in ensuring that the needful is done to ensure that she reunites with her family.

“Our heart goes to the family of the deceased officer attached to the judge, who was brutally murdered.

“It is very unfortunate. This is not what Akwa Ibom is known for.”

He urged people in the state to go about their normal businesses and assured them that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be brought to book.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now