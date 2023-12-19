News
Gunmen abduct judge, kill police orderly in Akwa Ibom
Gunmen on Monday abducted a judge with the Akwa Ibom State High Court, Justice Joy Uwana, and her driver in Oron local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the news to journalists on Tuesday in Uyo, said the judge’s police orderly was killed in the attack which occurred along the Uyo-Okobo road.
He said the command commenced an investigation to track the kidnappers and ensure the safe release of the judge and her driver.
Macdon said: “The Command has received that report, a very bad dastardly act indeed.
READ ALSO: Navy arrests 10 Nigerians, 4 Ghanaians for illegal fishing in Akwa Ibom
“We are on it and the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durusinmi has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter.
“We have been on it all day and we will spare no resources in ensuring that the needful is done to ensure that she reunites with her family.
“Our heart goes to the family of the deceased officer attached to the judge, who was brutally murdered.
“It is very unfortunate. This is not what Akwa Ibom is known for.”
He urged people in the state to go about their normal businesses and assured them that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be brought to book.
