News
Reps to investigate management of public assets by MDAs
The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the management of public assets by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the government.
This followed the adoption of a motion presented by the lawmaker from Edo State, Esosa Iyawe, during plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.
He stressed the need for the Federal Government to regularly take accurate stock of its assets to ensure economic sustainability.
The lawmaker⁸ lamented that available reports showed uncertainty about actual assets owned by the government.
He said the asset valuation had not been given much attention by the federal government, adding that improper documentation had caused avoidable huge economic loss to the country.
This, according to him, was an indictment of the MDAs.
The House, therefore, urged the Ministry of Finance and the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers to embark on comprehensive enumeration and valuation of all public assets in the country.
The House also asked the ministry to publish a detailed inventory of the assets in a register that would be available to the public.
The parliament equally mandated the Committees on Finance and Public Assets to ensure compliance and investigate the management of assets by MDAs to ensure accountability and eliminate uncertainties regarding assets owned by the federal government.
