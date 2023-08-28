Reps to abolish waiver in MDAs’ recruitment

The House of Representatives on Monday vowed to abolish waivers in the recruitment exercise undertaken by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee on Job Racketeering and Mismanagement of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), Yusuf Gagdi, stated this when the Provost, National Post-Graduate Medical College (NPGMC) appeared before the committee in Abuja.

He described the waiver as an abuse of recruitment processes with nepotism and favouritism taking centre stage.

The chairman said that MDAs had abused the waiver policy, adding that any recruitment that would not follow due process would no longer be tolerated.

He said: “We will abolish the use of waivers; it is not for the good of this country, a waiver is subject to abuse.

“Chief Executive Officers, directors, and others have abused the use of waiver by employing cronies, family members, and those in their good books.

“Recruitment in MDAs should henceforth be advertised; any recruitment without the advertisement of same is unjustifiable.”

Gagdi urged MDAs to respect federal character in the recruitment exercises to enable participation across board and to encourage fairness, justice and equity.

He described the action of NPGMC which engaged in selective recruitment as unjustifiable.

On his part, the Registrar of NPGMC, Prof. Fatiu Arogundade, apologised to the committee and promised that all anomalies in the previous recruitments pointed out by the lawmakers would be corrected.

He said: “It is not that the college has not involved the people of the North-East. We apologise and will correct the anomaly in subsequent recruitments.”

