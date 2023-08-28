Tinubu presides over inaugural FEC meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Monday presided over the inaugural meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which commenced at 12:07 p.m., was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Others at the meeting were the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the new ministers, and top government functionaries.

Tinubu inaugurated the 45 ministers appointed to his cabinet last Monday.

