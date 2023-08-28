Politics
Tinubu presides over inaugural FEC meeting
President Bola Tinubu on Monday presided over the inaugural meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting, which commenced at 12:07 p.m., was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.
READ ALSO:Tinubu’s minister promises comprehensive reforms in Immigration, NSCDC, 2 others
Others at the meeting were the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the new ministers, and top government functionaries.
Tinubu inaugurated the 45 ministers appointed to his cabinet last Monday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...