Bad blood not over? Security aide blocks dep, Shaibu, from seeing Gov Obaseki

Despite pledging his loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki, it seems the bad blood between the governor and his deputy, Philip Shaibu is far from over.

Both men have been at loggerheads lately over the purported ambition of Shaibu to take over from his boss as the next governor of the state.

First, there were allegations that the governor was planning to use the state Assembly to impeach Shaibu. Then the governor accuses his deputy of planning to dump their political party for an opposition one, in his alleged plot to become governor.

Shaibu however denies the accusations, as he claimed detractors were bent on causing enmity between himself and his principal.

Pledging his loyalty to Obaseki recently, Shaibu claimed it had nothing to do with his ambition to become the governor of the state in 2024, and described the governor as his elder brother.

He said, “My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is in solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”

“As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk about them, especially about the governor. He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything.

READ ALSO:‘My loyalty to Gov Obaseki remains absolute,’ Shaibu downplays rift with boss

“And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up.

“I can tell you that from my Christian background if you make a vow with God that you want to do something, you must fulfil it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end”.

However, the fallout took another turn on Sunday at the Edo State Government House as security personnel attached to Obaseki blocked Shaibu, from getting close to his principal to exchange greetings.

In photos that went viral on social media, Obaseki was seen sitting with his wife while the security aide stood in front of him to stop Shaibu at the Interdenominational Thanksgiving Church Service to mark Edo’s 32nd year anniversary, held at the Festival Hall, Government House.

But reacting to the incident, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Sylvester Okungbowa, claimed his principal was not aware of the security aide’s action.

“Whatever happened at the Church service was not at the behest of the Governor, neither was he aware what the security aides were doing; in fact, the security aides were doing their job.

“Besides, the governor was not aware that the deputy was coming to greet him.

“The Church is a public event, so the security aides had a duty to safeguard their principal,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now