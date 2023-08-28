President Tinubu not afraid to fire anybody —Aide, Ngelale

The president’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said on Monday that President Bola Tinubu will not tolerate failure from either of his recently appointed ministers and that he has spent the months since his victory in the election on February 25 defining clear goals for every sector of the nation.

Ngelale made this assertion on Monday, during a live appearance on Channels TV “Sunrise Daily.”

“The President has set the benchmarks. The question now is about enforcements and the President has shown, as he did during his time in Lagos State as governor, that he is not someone that is afraid to fire anybody.

“He is not somebody that is afraid to levy quick sanctions to ensure that they get the results that he wants ’cause, ultimately, if this administration fails, they will not say a minister failed or a set of ministers failed. They will say President Bola Tinubu failed, and he will not accept failure,” the Senior Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity noted.

According to Ngelale, the President used the interim period between his emergence as the president-elect and his inauguration on May 29 to set up “a series of reform committees across all the sectors”.

“[Tinubu] basically looked at exactly what His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved and said, ‘This is what we want to do to build on all these achievements…,” Ngelale explained.

“We’re going to effectively implement a plan within a certain amount of time based on time-based benchmarks that when a minister has come in, we would be able to measure their performance against.

“Every minister coming in absolutely knows what they have to achieve within the time frame that’s been given to them by the President and that’s something in the history of Nigerian governance we’ve never seen before.”

