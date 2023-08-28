Culture Minister, Musawa, denies issuing statement on NYSC status

The embattled Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has denied issuing any statement on her status as a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme which circulated in the media over the weekend.

The controversy surrounding the Minister’s status was raised when rights group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), revealed that she is still a corps member serving in a law firm in Abuja.

The brouhaha raised by the revelation led to many Nigerians calling for her resignation which led to the purported statement on Sunday where she reportedly claimed she did not breach any law.

“There is no breach of any law or constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended regarding my current position as a minister and status as serving corps member.

“No part of any of them states that a serving corps member cannot be appointed by the President of Nigeria or any other appointing authority into political positions,” she reportedly said.

Read also: HURIWA raises concerns over Culture Minister’s status as youth corper

But the Minister, in a statement issued on Monday by the Deputy Director, Press Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, has denied the statement, saying it did not emanate from her.

The statement said Musawa has not released any official statement regarding the NYSC matter and asked the public to disregard the circulating statement and to be cautious of unverified information.

The statement reads:

“The attention of Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, Hon. Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, has been drawn to a recently circulating piece titled: “MY PERSONAL STATEMENT ON MY NYSC STATUS AS A SERVING MINISTER.”

“The piece is inaccurately associated with her in relation to the current NYSC discussion.

“The Hon. Minister clarifies that she has not released any official statement regarding the aforementioned matter and kindly asks the public to be cautious of unverified information.

“I deeply value and appreciate the support, solidarity, and understanding of Nigerians in these times. For clarity, I wish to state that I have not issued any statement on the current issue,” it said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now