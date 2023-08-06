RipplesMetrics: Tinubu’s ministerial nominations, the important numbers at a glance

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after an anxious wait by Nigerians, sent his ministerial nominees to the Senate through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila in two batches of 28 and 19.

Though there have been misgivings about the list, with many Nigerians faulting the heavy presence of former this and that, especially former governors, the lack of ‘enough’ representation of women as mouthed by women rights groups and the presence of people deemed to have been tainted by corruption allegations in the past, the list to many, is a mix of career politicians and people believed to be core technocrats.

President Tinubu’s nominations is also evidently the largest since the return of the country to constitutional democracy, with 48 nominations.

Ripples Nigeria presents President Bola Tinubu’s important numbers at a glance!

Number of Nominees per state:

Abia – 1

1. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

Anambra – 1

1. Uju Ohanenye

Adamawa – 2

1.Shuaibu Abubakar Adamawa

2.Tahir Mamman Adamawa

Akwa Ibom – 1

1. Ekperikpe Ekpo

Bauchi – 2

1. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

2. Ali Pate

Benue –

1. Joseph Utsev

Borno – 1

1. Abubakar Kyari

Ebonyi – 1

1. David Umahi

Edo

1. Abubakar Momoh

Imo – 1

1. Doris Uzoka

Cross River – 1

1. Betta Edu

Rivers – 1

1. Nyesom Wike

Katsina – 2

1. Ahmad Dangiwa Katsina

2. Hanatu Musawa

Kaduna – 1

1. Nasir El-Rufai

Jigawa – 1

1. Mohamed Badaru

Enugu – 1

1. Uche Nnaji

Ondo – 1

1. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Delta – 2

1. Stella Okotete

2. Festus Keyamo

Sokoto – 1

1. Bello Mohammed Goronyo

Ekiti – 1

1. Dele Alake

Kwara – 1

1. Lateef Fagbemi

Niger – 1

1. Mohammed Idris Niger Male

Ogun – 3

1. Olawale Edun Ogun

2. Bosun Tijani

3. Ishak Salako

Oyo – 1

1. Adebayo Adelabu

Nasarawa – 1

1. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Taraba – 1

1. Sani Abubakar Danladi

Kogi – 1

1. Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo

Kano – 1

Maryam Shetty (Shettima)

Lagos –

1. Tunji Alausa

2. Lola Ade-John

Kebbi – 2

1. Tanko Sununu

2. Atiku Bagudu

Osun – 1

1. Adegboyega Oyetola

Zamfara – 1

1. Bello Matawalle

Yobe – 1

1. Ibrahim Geidam

Plateau

1. Simon Bako Lalong

Gombe – 1

1. Alkali Ahmed Gombe Male

Bayelsa – 1

1. Heineken Lokpobiri Bayelsa Male

Taraba – 1

Uba Maigari Taraba Male

FCT

Zephaniah Jisalo

Number of Former Ministers – 5

1. Nyesom Wike

2. Ali Pate

3. Heineken Lokpobiri

4. Nasir El-Rufai

5. Festus Keyamo

Number of Former Governors – 7

1. Nyesom Wike

2. Nasir El-Rufai

3. David Umahi

4. Mohamed Badaru

5. Simon Lalong

6. Atiku Bagudu

7. Ibrahim Geidam

Number of Men – 40

1. Abubakar Momoh

2. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

3. Ahmad Dangiwa

4. Uche Nnaji

5. David Umahi

6. Nyesom Wike

7. Mohamed Badaru

8. Nasir El-Rufai

9. Ekperikpe Ekpo

10. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

11. Bello Mohammed Goronyo

12. Dele Alake

13. Lateef Fagbemi

14. Mohammed Idris

15. Olawale Edun

16. Adebayo Adelabu

17. Ali Pate

18. Joseph Utsev

19. Abubakar Kyari

20. John Enoh

21 Sani Abubakar Danladi

22 Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo

23. Bosun Tijani

24. Ishak Salako

25. Tunji Alausa

26. Tanko Sununu

27. Adegboyega Oyetola

28. Atiku Bagudu

29. Bello Matawalle

30. Ibrahim Geidam

31. Simon Bako Lalong

32. Lola Ade-John

33. Shuaibu Abubakar

34. Tahir Mamman

35. Aliyu Sabi

36. Alkali Ahmed

37. Heineken Lokpobiri

38. Uba Maigari

39. Zephaniah Jisalo

40. Festus Keyamo

Number of Women – 9

1. Hanatu Musawa Kastina Female

2. Betta Edu Cross River Female

3. Doris Uzoka Imo Female

4. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Abia Female

5. Stella Okotete Delta Female

6. Uju Ohanenye Anambra Female

7. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim Nasarawa Female

8. Mariya Mahmoud

9. Lola Ade-John Lagos Female

Number of PDP Members – 1

1. Nyesom Wike

Number of Other Parties’ Members

None

