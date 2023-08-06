Ripples Metrics
RipplesMetrics: Tinubu’s ministerial nominations, the important numbers at a glance
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after an anxious wait by Nigerians, sent his ministerial nominees to the Senate through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila in two batches of 28 and 19.
Though there have been misgivings about the list, with many Nigerians faulting the heavy presence of former this and that, especially former governors, the lack of ‘enough’ representation of women as mouthed by women rights groups and the presence of people deemed to have been tainted by corruption allegations in the past, the list to many, is a mix of career politicians and people believed to be core technocrats.
President Tinubu’s nominations is also evidently the largest since the return of the country to constitutional democracy, with 48 nominations.
Ripples Nigeria presents President Bola Tinubu’s important numbers at a glance!
Number of Nominees per state:
Abia – 1
1. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha
Anambra – 1
1. Uju Ohanenye
Adamawa – 2
1.Shuaibu Abubakar Adamawa
2.Tahir Mamman Adamawa
Akwa Ibom – 1
1. Ekperikpe Ekpo
Bauchi – 2
1. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar
2. Ali Pate
Benue –
1. Joseph Utsev
Borno – 1
1. Abubakar Kyari
Ebonyi – 1
1. David Umahi
Edo
1. Abubakar Momoh
Imo – 1
1. Doris Uzoka
Cross River – 1
1. Betta Edu
Rivers – 1
1. Nyesom Wike
Katsina – 2
1. Ahmad Dangiwa Katsina
2. Hanatu Musawa
Kaduna – 1
1. Nasir El-Rufai
Jigawa – 1
1. Mohamed Badaru
Enugu – 1
1. Uche Nnaji
Ondo – 1
1. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Delta – 2
1. Stella Okotete
2. Festus Keyamo
Sokoto – 1
1. Bello Mohammed Goronyo
Ekiti – 1
1. Dele Alake
Kwara – 1
1. Lateef Fagbemi
Niger – 1
1. Mohammed Idris Niger Male
Ogun – 3
1. Olawale Edun Ogun
2. Bosun Tijani
3. Ishak Salako
Oyo – 1
1. Adebayo Adelabu
Nasarawa – 1
1. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
Taraba – 1
1. Sani Abubakar Danladi
Kogi – 1
1. Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo
Kano – 1
Maryam Shetty (Shettima)
Lagos –
1. Tunji Alausa
2. Lola Ade-John
Kebbi – 2
1. Tanko Sununu
2. Atiku Bagudu
Osun – 1
1. Adegboyega Oyetola
Zamfara – 1
1. Bello Matawalle
Yobe – 1
1. Ibrahim Geidam
Plateau
1. Simon Bako Lalong
Gombe – 1
1. Alkali Ahmed Gombe Male
Bayelsa – 1
1. Heineken Lokpobiri Bayelsa Male
Taraba – 1
Uba Maigari Taraba Male
FCT
Zephaniah Jisalo
Number of Former Ministers – 5
1. Nyesom Wike
2. Ali Pate
3. Heineken Lokpobiri
4. Nasir El-Rufai
5. Festus Keyamo
Number of Former Governors – 7
1. Nyesom Wike
2. Nasir El-Rufai
3. David Umahi
4. Mohamed Badaru
5. Simon Lalong
6. Atiku Bagudu
7. Ibrahim Geidam
Number of Men – 40
1. Abubakar Momoh
2. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar
3. Ahmad Dangiwa
4. Uche Nnaji
5. David Umahi
6. Nyesom Wike
7. Mohamed Badaru
8. Nasir El-Rufai
9. Ekperikpe Ekpo
10. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
11. Bello Mohammed Goronyo
12. Dele Alake
13. Lateef Fagbemi
14. Mohammed Idris
15. Olawale Edun
16. Adebayo Adelabu
17. Ali Pate
18. Joseph Utsev
19. Abubakar Kyari
20. John Enoh
21 Sani Abubakar Danladi
22 Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo
23. Bosun Tijani
24. Ishak Salako
25. Tunji Alausa
26. Tanko Sununu
27. Adegboyega Oyetola
28. Atiku Bagudu
29. Bello Matawalle
30. Ibrahim Geidam
31. Simon Bako Lalong
32. Lola Ade-John
33. Shuaibu Abubakar
34. Tahir Mamman
35. Aliyu Sabi
36. Alkali Ahmed
37. Heineken Lokpobiri
38. Uba Maigari
39. Zephaniah Jisalo
40. Festus Keyamo
Number of Women – 9
1. Hanatu Musawa Kastina Female
2. Betta Edu Cross River Female
3. Doris Uzoka Imo Female
4. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Abia Female
5. Stella Okotete Delta Female
6. Uju Ohanenye Anambra Female
7. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim Nasarawa Female
8. Mariya Mahmoud
9. Lola Ade-John Lagos Female
Number of PDP Members – 1
1. Nyesom Wike
Number of Other Parties’ Members
None
