Benue NNPP governorship candidate, Angwe quits party

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Benue State, Prof. Ben Angwe, has resigned from the party.

He confirmed his resignation from the NNPP in a letter addressed to the party Chairman in Mbatyu Ward, Gboko local government area of the state.

The letter was made available to journalists on Sunday.

Angwe, who is also the NNPP’s former National Legal Adviser, quit the party a few days before its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for August 29.

He wrote: “Taking cognizance of the fact that the current development in the party is not conducive or healthy for my continued stay in, and membership of the party;

“Desirous of resuming my professional academic activities and my full involvement in the protection and enhancement of human rights in Nigeria as we strive to build a strong and better Nigerian nation based on the principles of freedom, equality, and justice;

“In compliance with the resolution of the elders and stakeholders of the party in my immediate community in Benue and their further advice that I should accordingly withdraw my membership of the party;

“And in accordance with the NNPP Constitution 2022 (as amended), I, on this day of 26th August 2023, withdrew my membership of the NNPP.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have communicated the notice of my NNPP membership withdrawal to the party Chairman of the Mbatyu NNPP Ward Executive Committee in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.”

The former governorship candidate thanked the party executives at the ward, local government, and state levels for their support.

“I also wish to express my sincere appreciation to my party members, supporters, and all my well-wishers throughout Benue State and Nigeria as a whole for the great support they accorded me during my governorship campaigns.

“I salute the courage and commitment of all those who believe in me and who made extra efforts to take a walk with me to the end during this very difficult period.

“I wholeheartedly assure you that I shall at all times carry you along in my future endeavours,” he added.

The NNPP is currently enmeshed in crisis with some of its top members including the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr. Boniface Aneibonam, and the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major, under suspension for alleged misconduct and anti-party activities respectively.

