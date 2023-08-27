‘My loyalty to Gov Obaseki remains absolute,’ Shaibu downplays rift with boss

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, on Sunday declared his loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki despite the rift between the two men.

The two close allies have been at loggerheads lately over irreconcilable differences.

Obaseki had earlier this month accused his deputy of scheming to succeed him as governor of the state in 2024.

The governor also reminded Shaibu at a meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from the Edo South Senatorial District on August 15 that “entitlement” mentality would not guarantee his success in the state.

He said: “Edo people will not accept ‘Emilokan’ as a strategy in government as they are not known for that. For us, it is the people that will decide.

“What has happened in the last few months is strange, and even if you have ambition, this is not the time to express it. The timetable for the election is not out. You can’t be part of a government and also be the one to destabilise the same government.”

But the deputy governor, who addressed journalists during the thanksgiving service to mark the 32nd anniversary of Edo State held at the Government House in Benin City, refused to speak on the disagreement between the pair.

He said: “On the issues that were around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk. Issues that concern my governor are not things I like to speak about on camera. No, no, no! He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything. And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up.

“I can tell you that from my Christian background, if you make a vow with God that you want to do something, you must fulfill it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end.

“But that does not stop anything that has to do with ambition. Ambition is personal and it does not affect loyalty. My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”

