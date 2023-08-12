EDO: Shaibu accuses political jobbers of trying to ‘widen imaginary gulf’ between him and Gov Obaseki

Philip Shaibu, the Edo State deputy governor, on Saturday morning, alleged that fifth columnists were trying to widen an imaginary gulf between him and the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in a selfish attempt to feather their own nests.

Shaibu, who was reacting to a statement by Governor Obaseki where he alleged desperation and a coup to oust him, pledged his loyalty to Obaseki.

The deputy governor said this while addressing his aides on Saturday morning, adding that political jobbers sold the coup dummy to the governor whom he referred to as his ‘elder brother’ with a view to provoking more crisis so they could profit off it.

According to him, it is preposterous to contemplate a coup against a man who has given him so much latitude to operate.

Shaibu, while denouncing the allegations, said that the claims were not only baseless but also malicious attempts by political jobbers hell-bent on misleading the governor “with the singular aim of damaging my reputation and sowing seeds of discord between me and my brother governor”.

Read also: Tinubu promises to stimulate economy for good of Nigerians

He also maintained that he believes in the power of teamwork and collaboration and that as a testament to this, himself and Governor Obaseki have worked tirelessly together to deliver on the promises they made to the good people of Edo State.

According to him, as Deputy Governor, his role is to support and complement the Governor’s agenda and not to undermine it.

“I have consistently advocated for policies and initiatives that align with this administration’s goals and aspirations. It is disheartening to see such baseless allegations being propagated, as they only serve to distract the administration from its primary objective of serving the people of Edo State”, he declared.

He urged the media and the public to approach these allegations with the skepticism they deserve, while also encouraging all to focus on the issues that truly matter to the people of Edo State – improving their lives, providing quality education, ensuring accessible healthcare, and creating employment opportunities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now