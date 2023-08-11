Benue Assembly screens remaining nine commissioner nominees

The Benue State House of Assembly on Friday screened the remaining nine commissioner nominees sent to the parliament by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The governor had on July 27 forwarded the list of 17 commissioner nominees to the Assembly for confirmation.

However, the House screened eight of the nominees on Thursday and adjourned till Friday for the continuation of the exercise.

Those screened on Friday were Mr. Omale Omale, Mr. Aondowase Kunde, Prof. Jonah Ogbaji, Mr. Martins Shaagee, and Mr. Michael Oglagba.

Others were – Mr. Ugwu Odoh, Mr. Awuna Orpin, Mr. kwaghgba Amande and Mr. Tiza Imojime.

The nominees were later asked to take a bow and leave after they fielded questions from the lawmakers.

.The Speaker of the House, Mr. Hyacinth Dajoh, commended lawmakers for their patience and adjourned the plenary till August 17 for confirmation of the nominees.

