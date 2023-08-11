Enugu Gov, Mbah, assigns portfolio to commissioners

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has assigned portfolios to the 20 commissioners he swore into office on Thursday.

While assigning the portfolios to the new commissioners at the Enugu State Government House on Friday, Mbah charged them to get down to work immediately as his administration was in a hurry to deliver on its campaign promises.

The portfolios of the new commissioners as released by the Commissioner for Information, Aka Eze Aka, has Prof Ndubueze Mbah in charge of the Ministry of Education, with Mrs Ngozi Enih named the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, a new ministry created by the governor.

The list of new Commissioners and their portfolios are:

Prince Lawrence Ezeh – Lands and Urban Development

Patrick Nwabueze Ubro – Agriculture and Agro-Industrialization

Pharm Chika Ugwoke – Labour and Employment

Dr Kingsley Udeh – Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

Prof Emmanuel Obi – Health

Deacon Okey Ogbodo – Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs

Dame Ugochi Madueke – Culture and Tourism

Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu – Youth and Sports

Engr. Gerald Otiji – Works and Infrastructure

Nathaniel Uramah – Finance and Economic Development

Dr Malachy Agbo – Human Development and Poverty Eradication

Mr Aka Eze Aka – Information

Adaora Chukwu – Trade Investment and Industry

Dr Martin Chinweike – Housing

Obi Ozor, Transport

Prof Sam Ugwu – Environment and Clinate Change

Ajogwu Sunday Emeka – Special Duties

Dr Felix Nnamani – Water Resources

