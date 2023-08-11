Politics
Enugu Gov, Mbah, assigns portfolio to commissioners
Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has assigned portfolios to the 20 commissioners he swore into office on Thursday.
While assigning the portfolios to the new commissioners at the Enugu State Government House on Friday, Mbah charged them to get down to work immediately as his administration was in a hurry to deliver on its campaign promises.
The portfolios of the new commissioners as released by the Commissioner for Information, Aka Eze Aka, has Prof Ndubueze Mbah in charge of the Ministry of Education, with Mrs Ngozi Enih named the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, a new ministry created by the governor.
Read also: Enugu Assembly confirms 15 commissioner nominees
The list of new Commissioners and their portfolios are:
Prince Lawrence Ezeh – Lands and Urban Development
Patrick Nwabueze Ubro – Agriculture and Agro-Industrialization
Pharm Chika Ugwoke – Labour and Employment
Dr Kingsley Udeh – Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice
Prof Emmanuel Obi – Health
Deacon Okey Ogbodo – Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs
Dame Ugochi Madueke – Culture and Tourism
Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu – Youth and Sports
Engr. Gerald Otiji – Works and Infrastructure
Nathaniel Uramah – Finance and Economic Development
Dr Malachy Agbo – Human Development and Poverty Eradication
Mr Aka Eze Aka – Information
Adaora Chukwu – Trade Investment and Industry
Dr Martin Chinweike – Housing
Obi Ozor, Transport
Prof Sam Ugwu – Environment and Clinate Change
Ajogwu Sunday Emeka – Special Duties
Dr Felix Nnamani – Water Resources
