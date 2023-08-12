Defence HQ slams calls for coup, interference in Nigeria’s democracy

The call for the military to interfere in the country’s democracy, according to Defence Headquarters (DHQ), is extremely unpatriotic and wicked.

Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, the director of defence information, said in a statement released on Friday in Abuja that it was an attempt by unpatriotic forces to divert attention away from the military’s performance of its constitutional duties.

Gusau further noted that the DHQ frowned at the report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said the leadership of the armed forces has given priority to welfare of its personnel and will continue to do so.

“The military hierarchy detests any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law abiding military to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in the country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

“The armed forces under the leadership of Gen. Christopher Musa is determined to ensure its complete subordination to constitutional authority under President Bola Tinubu.

“We will not be distracted from these roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended),” he said.

