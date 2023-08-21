Shettima to represent Nigeria at BRICS summit in South Africa

Vice President Kashim Shettima will leave Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of Government.

BRICS is an acronym for a group of five major emerging and developing economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Olusola Abiola, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said Shettima would join other business and political leaders across the world at the Summit slated for the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24.

Abiola said the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, Brazil’s Luiz Lula da Silva, and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, would attend the summit.

“73 dignitaries including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, and the President of the New Development Bank have also been invited.”

“The summit is expected to deliberate on issues on trade and investment facilitation, sustainable development, innovation, and global governance reform.

“It will also continue its outreach to leaders from Africa and the global South as it focuses on global geopolitics, trade, and infrastructure development.

“Vice President will be accompanied on the trip by some senior government officials and he will return to the country at the end of the week,” the statement added.

