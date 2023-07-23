Shettima to represent Nigeria at UN, Russia-Africa summits

Vice President Kashim Shettima will represent Nigeria at the United Nations Food Systems Summit in Rome and the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg.

The spokesman to the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said his principal would leave Abuja on Sunday for the two summits.

In Rome, Shettima will join other world leaders for the first Stocktaking Moment (STM) Summit titled: “Transforming Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity,” slated to hold from Monday to Wednesday.

He will later proceed to St. Petersburg for the Russia-Africa Summit scheduled for Wednesday.

The Vice President will be accompanied on the trip by heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The statement read: “During the summit, the Vice President will chair a high-level session themed ‘Innovative Financing for Food System Transformation: the Case of Nigeria” and the side event on ‘Scaling up Multi Stakeholders Collaboration and Investment in the Implementation of Food Systems Transformation Pathways in Nigeria.

“The event is being organised in collaboration with the Rome-based UN Agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Food Programme (WFP), as well as the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub and wider UN system.

“While in Russia, the Vice President will join other political and business leaders at the 2nd Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum focused on strategizing to enhance relations between Russia and the African continent, among other benefits.

“Also, Vice President Shettima will participate in bilateral meetings with representatives of relevant Russian senior government officials and business leaders to discuss relations between Russia and Nigeria.”

