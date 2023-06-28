Shettima preaches unity, forgiveness in Sallah message

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice and forgiveness.

Shettima, who made the call in his message to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, also prayed for the unity and progress of the country.

The Vice President had earlier observed the Eid prayers at the National Eid ground in Abuja alongside the Speaker House of the Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

He said: “This sacred day is an occasion to reflect on the mercy of Allah, as revealed through the gracious blessings bestowed upon Prophet Abraham and his son, Prophet Isma’il.

“These timeless lessons served as a guiding light to humanity across generations, reminding us of the limitless trials our Creator presents to us in our path to redemption; in embracing these teachings, we find the moral inspiration to be the best versions of ourselves.

“May Allah accept our prayers and sacrifices and forgive our shortcomings.

“May Allah heal us from whatever afflicts us in our private lives and as a nation, and may this day bring forth enduring unity and progress to our beloved country.”

