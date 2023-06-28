Nigerian Mission secures release of 40 nationals from Libyan prison

The Nigerian Mission in Libya has secured the release of 40 Nigerian irregular migrants from the Bir Al-Ghanam detention facility in Libya.

The Charge D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, Amb. Kabiru Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the Mission would continue to cater for the released persons until they are repatriated.

The statement read: “On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the mission in its continuous consular assistance to Nigerians in Libya secured the release of 40 irregular migrants who were arrested for immigration offences and detained by Libyan immigration authorities for almost two months.

“Among the arrested Nigerians are 34 females and six males who were detained at Bir Al-Ghanam detention facility that is about 150 miles away from Tripoli, the capital city.

“It was discovered that most of them were lured into travelling to Libya for greener pasture by their would-be traffickers but they ended up under exploitation and enforced labour.

“On arrival at the embassy, we received them, and admonished them on the need to return home with a promise never to embark on such deadly journey through the desert again.

“I also encouraged them to feel at home and be willing to give information about their traffickers and agents in Nigeria as well as in Libya so that they can be arrested and punished for their crime against humanity.

“In the meantime, the mission will continue to cater for their needs including feeding, accommodation, clothing and medicals until they can be repatriated home through the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).”

