‘I’m working day and night to improve the economy,’ Tinubu assures Nigerians in sallah message

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged Nigerians to continue to show mercy and compassion to one another as they join the rest of the world to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The president, who made the call in a statement in Abuja, said Nigerians should also thank God for witnessing another Sallah celebration.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that he was working hard to reform the country’s economy and remove all impediments to its growth.

He said: “As we immerse ourselves in the joy of this moment and celebrate, let us remember those who may not be as fortunate as us.

“Coming as the end of religious activities spanning the first 10 days of the Islamic Month of Dhul Hijjah, Eid-el-Kabir enjoins us as Muslims to show mercy and compassion to our fellow humans.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a festival of sacrifice and total obedience to Allah as exemplified in the exceptional action of Prophet Ibrahim.

“There is no greater sense of duty ever recorded in history outside the ennobling example of Prophet Ibrahim in offering his only son, Ismail, as a sacrifice to Allah.

“The best way by which we can demonstrate this example is in how we conduct ourselves in relation to our fellow citizens and in our duties to our beloved country.

“We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love, and compassion.”

The president urged Nigerians to use the season to multiply good deeds through kindness by helping and supporting the weak and vulnerable in communities.

These characteristics, according to him, will showcase the values and virtues of the Islamic faith.

Tinubu added: “At the moment, our country is going through some challenges, especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges. While I acknowledge all of these, I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable.

“I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far; to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth.

“As we embrace the present challenges, we must face the future with vigour and renewed hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter.”

The president wished all Nigerians a happy Sallah celebration.

