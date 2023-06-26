Tinubu renames 15 airports after Buhari, Awolowo, Okadigbo, others (See list)

President Bola Tinubu as part of reforms of the nation’s aviation sector has approved for some federal airports around the country to be named after some past prominent leaders.Among those honored are his immediate predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, former premier of the old Western region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and a former Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo.

The development was contained in a memo made valuable to newsmen on Monday but dated June 1. It is signed by Mrs Joke Olatunji for the Director of Airport Operations, Federal Ministry of Aviation.

See full the list below:

1. Maiduguri Airport – Gen. Mumammadu Buhari

2. Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II

3. Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi

4. Ebonyi Airport – Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo

5. Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari

6. Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola

7. Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon

8. Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina

9. Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu

10. Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka

11. Minna Airpor – Mallam Abubakar Imam

12. Nassarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio

13. Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff

14. Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo

15. Yola Airport – Lamido Aliyu Mustapha

