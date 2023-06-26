EFCC arrests fake FBI agent for alleged €5.7m fraud in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a fake Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, Ifechukwu Makwe, for alleged €5.7m fraud.

The commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the suspect was arrested in the Guzape area of Abuja following credible intelligence about his fraudulent activities.

He added that Makwe defrauded a Spaniard using different identities.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests fake senator for alleged €5.7m internet fraud

The statement read: “Upon arrest, it was discovered that the suspect, bearing many aliases (Fahad Makwe, Senator Tompolo, Tom Makwe, Dr. Bran), defrauded a Spaniard of €5.7million.

“Makwe allegedly claimed to be a United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent and diplomatic solicitor and succeeded in defrauding his victim using fake identities. The suspect allegedly started defrauding the victim in 2013 when he first met her on social media.”

“The suspect will be charged in court at the end of the investigations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now