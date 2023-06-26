Eid-el-Kabir: Nigerian govt declares Wednesday, Thursday as public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday and Thursday as a public holiday to mark the Eid-el-Kabir.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The permanent secretary urged Nigerians to make sacrifices for the growth and development of the country.

The statement read: “The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28th, and Thursday, June 29th, 2023, public holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and heartily felicitates with the Muslim ummah at home and in the Diaspora.

“In the spirit of this special occasion, during which we commemorate the great virtues of obedience, sacrifice, and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace of Allah be upon him), Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians are enjoined to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our great country, Nigeria.”

