NUC executive secretary, Abubakar Rasheed resigns

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, has resigned from the position.

Raheed, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Abuja, said he was returning to the Bayero University in Kano to take up a teaching appointment.

He was however silent on the reason for his resignation from the NUC.

Rasheed was appointed as the NUC executive secretary by former President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2016.

The Kaduna State-born administrator resigned from the NUC just two weeks after the commission granted licences to 37 new private universities in the country.

