Private universities in Nigeria account for less than 10% of varsity students — NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC), on Monday, revealed a concerning trend in Nigerian higher education: a significant under-enrollment rate in private universities.

According to the NUC’s acting Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, less than 10% of the over two million students enrolled in Nigerian universities are attending private institutions. This translates to roughly 200,000 students spread across 149 private universities, raising questions about the sustainability and effectiveness of these institutions.

Maiyaki made these remarks during a workshop on curriculum development at the British Council. He emphasized the need for continuous curriculum reform to address this challenge.

“The 149 private universities are undersubscribed,” Maiyaki stated, highlighting the urgency for these institutions to adapt their offerings to the evolving needs of students and the job market.

“It is gratifying to note that this workshop is coming on the heels of the implementation of the recently-developed Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards in line with the commission’s enabling laws,” he further noted.

Possible explanations for the low enrollment rates could include:

• Cost: Private universities typically have higher tuition fees compared to public institutions.

• Location: Some private universities might be located in less accessible areas, making them less appealing to students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

• Academic Reputation: Newer private universities might be struggling to establish a strong reputation compared to well-established public institutions.

The future of private universities in Nigeria appears uncertain. The NUC’s call for curriculum reform suggests that these institutions need to adapt and innovate to compete effectively with public universities and attract a larger share of the student population.

