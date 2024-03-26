Edo PDP chairman Tony Aziegbemi freed after kidnapping ordeal

In a welcome development, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been released by his abductors, on Tuesday.

Aziegbemi was kidnapped on Friday night near his residence in Benin City by unknown gunmen.

Details surrounding his release remain scarce at this time. Previously, the PDP had called for Aziegbemi’s immediate and unconditional release, expressing concern over the rising spate of kidnappings in the country.

Read Also: Private universities in Nigeria account for less than 10% of varsity students — NUC

They also criticized the ruling APC government’s handling of the security situation.

Aziegbemi’s abduction came amid heightened political activity in Edo State, as the 2024 gubernatorial elections draw closer. The motive behind the kidnapping remains unclear, though some have speculated it could be politically motivated.

There are no official reports on Aziegbemi’s condition or whether any ransom was paid. It is expected that he will soon reunite with his family and address the media in the coming days.

This is a developing story, and further details will be reported as they become available.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now