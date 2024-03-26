News
Edo PDP chairman Tony Aziegbemi freed after kidnapping ordeal
In a welcome development, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been released by his abductors, on Tuesday.
Aziegbemi was kidnapped on Friday night near his residence in Benin City by unknown gunmen.
Details surrounding his release remain scarce at this time. Previously, the PDP had called for Aziegbemi’s immediate and unconditional release, expressing concern over the rising spate of kidnappings in the country.
They also criticized the ruling APC government’s handling of the security situation.
Aziegbemi’s abduction came amid heightened political activity in Edo State, as the 2024 gubernatorial elections draw closer. The motive behind the kidnapping remains unclear, though some have speculated it could be politically motivated.
There are no official reports on Aziegbemi’s condition or whether any ransom was paid. It is expected that he will soon reunite with his family and address the media in the coming days.
This is a developing story, and further details will be reported as they become available.
