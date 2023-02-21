‘It’s illegal for Nigerian govt to shut down varsities because of election’ —Afe Babalola

A law professor and proprietor of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) has faulted the Federal Government over its decision to close down tertiary institutions across the country for the 2023 general elections.

Babalola made the remarks during the 5th Induction Ceremony of 123 medical doctors who graduated from ABUAD, held at the Alfa Belgore Hall of the institution in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday.

Babalola who described the directive as illegal, said the closure of the universities as announced by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof Abubakar Rasheed, following a directive from the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said the Minister does not have the statutory power to direct the NUC to close down universities.

“The directive was issued to the universities by NUC without any notice or consultation whatsoever with the Vice Chancellors, Proprietors and Board of Trustees of all Private universities,” Babalola said.

”The forced closure of Nigeria’s universities by the Minister of Education and the NUC has done irreparable damage to students of Nigerian universities.

“Their problems have been worsened by the scarcity of money by banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATM), all of which made transportation back home more dangerous than ever before.

“The illegal closure has adversely affected the curriculum, particularly in respect of private universities which are reputed for their predictable academic calendar and absence of strike actions.

“Under the NUC Act of 1974 and the Education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Act of 1985, the Minister has no statutory power to issue a directive to NUC to close down universities. I refer in particular to section 4(2) of the 1974 (NUC) Act”, he stated.

