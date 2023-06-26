EFCC arrests fake senator for alleged €5.7m internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a fake Senator, Ifechukwu Tom Makwe in connection with a €5.7million alleged internet fraud.

Makwe was arrested at the Guzape area of Abuja following credible intelligence about his internet- related fraud activities.

According to a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, head of media and publicity at the EFCC, upon arrest, it was discovered that the suspect, bearing many aliases (Fahad Makwe, Senator Tompolo, Tom Makwe, Dr. Bran), allegedly defrauded a Spaniard of Five Million, Seven Hundred Thousand Euros (€5.7million).

Makwe allegedly claimed to be a US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent and diplomatic solicitor, and succeeded in defrauding his victim using fake identities.

The suspect allegedly started defrauding the victim since 2013 when he first met her on social media.

Uwujaren added that he is to be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

