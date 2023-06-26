EFCC arrests 47 suspected internet fraudsters in Ekiti, Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 47 suspected internet fraudsters in Ekiti and Oyo States.

The commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested along the Ikere Road and Iworoko areas of Ado-Ekiti on June 23.

The suspects are – Adeyemi Adeniran, Ajaye Damilare, Nwaji Mathew, Jegede Victor, Oyetunji Wole, Damilola Ayomide, Ajayi Ayomide, Babajide Victor, Balogun Akinwale, Obie Onatakaroma, Olonitola Olamilekan, and Ajewole Kayode.

Others are – Aina Emmanuel, Adebayo Oluwadamilare, Omowaye Olamilekan, Oyewale Oyomilekan, Arowolo Gift, Shotonwa Omotoyosi, Ochochie Ochola, Ojo David, Onile Raphael and Abiodun Opeyemi.

The rest are – Adebayo Musbau, Oyebade Olamide, Egunjobi Gbenga, Oladokun Adekola, Adesola Adebowale, Edamisan Olakunle, Adesola Babatunde, Oyewole David, Lawal Moses, Adeleke Samson, Oladiti Akanji, Ajayi Temitayo, Adeyemi Adeboye, Ernest Temitope, Atoun Timilehin, Olorunyomi Ayo, Babatunde Babalola, Yusuf Olaoluwatobi, Falaye Temitope, Ilesanmi Ayomide, Badmus Omobolaji, Komolafe Feranmi, Babajide Victor, Adamolekun and Oshatimi Omoniyi.

“Also, the Oyo State Police command arrested and handed over two cybercrime suspects, Emiola Usman, and Kamorudeen Quayum, to the Ibadan zonal command of the EFCC for further investigation.

“Items recovered from the suspects included 15 exotic cars, 16 laptops, 77 mobile phones, and other incriminating documents, among others.

“They will be charged in court immediately after the investigations,” the spokesman added.

