EFCC closes case against ex-power minister, Wakil in trial for alleged N450m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday closed its case against a former Minister of Power, Mohammed Wakil, in its ongoing trial for alleged N450 million fraud at the Federal High Court, Maiduguri.

The commission arraigned Wakil alongside four others on a seven-count charge of money laundering.

Other defendants were – Garba Abatcha, Ibrahim Shehu Birma, Dr. Abubakar Ali Kullima, and Engr. Muhammad Baba Kachalla.

The EFCC alleged that the money was part of the $115 million disbursed by a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the prosecution closed its case after presenting three witnesses to testify on the matter.

Justice K. Dagat, thereafter adjourned the case till October, 3,4, and 5 for the defendants to open their defence.

