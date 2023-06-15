Gov Yahaya reappoints SSG, Director of Press in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the reappointment of Prof. Ibrahim Njodi as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The Permanent Secretary, Government House in Gombe, Balarabe Poloma, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Gombe, said the governor also appointed Ismaila Misili as Director of Press.

READ ALSO: Luggerewo returns as Gombe Assembly Speaker

Njodi was the immediate past SSG while Misili also served as the Director of Press to the governor.

Yahaya equally approved the appointment of Dr. Mu’azu Shehu as the Director-General, Research and Documentation.

The appointments took effect from June 1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now