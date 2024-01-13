Gov Yahaya suspends MD of Gombe-owned bank

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the dissolution of the Board of Directors of the state-owned Bubayaro Micro Finance Bank.

The governor also suspended the bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Mohammed Amtai.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Gombe, said the decision followed the findings of a forensic audit on the bank’s financial activities.

The statement read: “The managing director is to hand over responsibilities to the most senior official in the bank.

“All suspended board members and members of management are instructed to promptly hand over all official assets in their possession.”

The governor’s aide said an interim management had been put in place for the bank and would report to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Abubakar Dauda, for further directives.

“The directives are aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and the safeguarding of the bank’s integrity and maintaining public trust in the system,” the statement added.

