NEW YEAR: Gov Yahaya grants amnesty to 39 convicts

In the spirit of the new year, and based on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has granted clemency to 39 convicted inmates in custodial centres in the state.

The announcement was made by the Governor in his broadcast to the people of the state to mark the commencement of the new year, 2024.

According to him, out of the released inmates, 26 will be granted unconditional pardon, while the remaining 13 have their sentences commuted to shorter periods.

The governor added that, “It is our hope that the beneficiaries will turn a new leaf and embrace this opportunity for a fresh start.”

Inuwa Yahaya stated that, “It is with gratitude and high sense of humility that I address you today as we bid farewell to the year 2023 and welcome the new year 2024. I would like to begin by congratulating our Christian brothers and sisters for a joyous and hitch-free Christmas celebrations.”

He stressed that, “Gombe State is a melting pot of cultures, beliefs, and traditions. It is in the celebration of our cherished diversity that our strength as a people truly shines. May the spirit of Christmas continue to inspire unity, love, and harmony among us, irrespective of our differences.”

The Governor acknowledged that the year 2023 had been a remarkable one for the people of Gombe State and Nigeria at large stressing that, “It is the year that witnessed my re-election as the governor of Gombe State as well as the election of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to him, “That signifies the collective will of our people to forge ahead towards progress in the spirit of renewed hope as being championed by Mr. President and our great party the APC”.

Yahaya added that, “The removal of fuel subsidy, though a painful yet necessary decision, has resulted in a rising cost of living and economic hardships among Nigerians.”

He however said that, “Over the past six months, we have introduced policies like wage grants to civil servants, food and agricultural support, and other palliative measures aimed at cushioning the side effects of the resulting economic shocks.”

By Yemi Kanji

