APC fires back at PDP over claims of December salary delay

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fired back at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over claims that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration neglected to pay December salaries for federal civil servants.

The PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, had ignited the controversy with a statement on Saturday.

In a swift response issued on Sunday, Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary, firmly denied the PDP’s allegations, stating, that the Tinubu administration prioritizes welfare of workers, placing it at the heart of its “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Morka said, “Feigning concern for Nigerian workers, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement dated December 30, 2023, criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration over the “delayed” payment of December salaries to federal workers. The rather flimsy statement also attempted to portray the administration as undermining the economic well-being of Nigerians.

“For the record, the December salaries of federal workers have been paid. But that fact poses an insurmountable challenge for the decrepit PDP to ascertain or verify. The Party would rather flaunt its folly, incompetence, envy, and confusion in a statement that is disgracefully bereft of reason or cogency.

“Indubitably, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated far greater sensitivity and commitment to workers’ welfare in his few months in office than all of the PDP’s 16 years of reckless and profligate rule.

“The welfare of Nigerian workers is at the core of the conception and implementation of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

