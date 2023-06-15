Tinubu meets Sanusi Lamido in Aso Rock

\President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, they may not be unconnected with the president’s resolve to consult with prominent Nigerians on his planned government of national unity.

The meeting between Tinubu and the former Emir of Kano came just one week after he suspended the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now