Former Kano Emir, Sanusi, charges Tinubu on autonomy of institutions

Muhammadu Sanusi II, a former Emir of Kano, has urged the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu to ensure the autonomy of institutions in order to entrench a vibrant democracy and economy.

Sanusi made this call on Tuesday, during a policy conversation and book launch in Abuja on Tuesday, organised by the Carnegie Africa Program in partnership with Agora Policy

He further warned that the incoming administration must learn from the mistakes of past governments by appointing competent individuals into positions where they will flourish.

Bola Tinubu is the President-elect under the All Progressives Congress and he is expected to be sworn in on May 29.

Counselling the President-elect, Sanusi said, “Institutions that were set up to protect the system against the excesses of politicians which unfortunately have gotten co-opted into the political process.

Read Also: El-Rufai, Soludo, Sanusi demand fuel subsidy removal

“You have the central bank that is supposed to have price stability and exchange rate stability as its mandate and it is given independence and autonomy so that it can say no to politicians.

“You have the judiciary that is supposed to have justice and is given autonomy so that it can say no to politicians. You have the police, you have anti-corruption agencies.

“These institutions have been built. Democracy is not just about voting, it’s about the rule of law. Now what happens if the police, the judiciary, the central bank, and the civil service, if they now see themselves as part of a political process, as an arm of the ruling party? Everything is wrong.

“So, we need to go back to that situation where politicians respect the independence and integrity and autonomy of these institutions and when these institutions are held accountable by the laws setting them up to do what they want to do.

“So, I hope that the next president will make a very clear statement that he is going to respect these constitutional arrangements, allow these institutions to do the work that they are supposed to do and understand that these are not just places for patronage.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now