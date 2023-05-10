Reps Members-elect revolt against Abass’ adoption as Speaker, insist on democratic selection

Plans to adopt Tajudeen Abass as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly, suffered a setback on Tuesday night, as members-elect, including serving House of Representatives members, revolted, insisting they will not have candidates imposed on them by political parties.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had advised lawmakers of the 10th National assembly that the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu may issue a directive to all contestants for the position of speaker to withdraw from the race and support Tajudeen Abass.

Gbajabiamila, who addressed members and members-elect in Abuja on Tuesday Night at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, was accompanied by Tajudeen Abass, whom he said was the preferred choice of Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila added that Tinubu would prevail on other contestants to step-down for the candidate he had endorsed to become speaker.

This, however, caused discontent among the lawmakers, as they described the move as undemocratic and would impede on the independence of the legislature, and promote the existence of a rubber stamp national assembly.

Read also: 10th NASS: 18 North-Central Senators-elect kick against APC zoning

The lawmakers, who spoke to reporters after the meeting, said they were united behind the choice of Muktar Betara because they believe he had the best credentials fit for the office of speaker and that he also enjoys tremendous support from other lawmakers in the parliament.

They also expressed discontent in the manner with which Gbajabiamila was dealing with the issue, having also contested for the position of speaker three times in the past, against the principle of zoning, insisting that they will resist any attempt to truncate the democratic selection of the leadership of the national assembly.

They, therefore, warned that lawmakers should not abide by the decision of any political party on the choice of speaker for the 10th assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now