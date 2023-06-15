ICPC arraigns ex-JAMB chief, Ojerinde, sons on fresh corruption charge

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Corruption (ICPC) on Thursday arraigned the former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, for alleged corruption at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He was arraigned with his three sons and a daughter-in-law on a 17-count charge of official corruption, abuse of office, and forgery.

Six companies belonging to the family were also listed in the case.

The ex-JAMB registrar’s sons are – Olumide Abiodun Ojerinde, Adedayo Ojerinde, and Oluwaseun Adeniyi Ojerinde while the daughter-in-law is Mary Funmilola Ojerinde.

The companies listed in the charge are – Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Limited, Cheng Marbles Limited, Sapati International Schools Limited, Trillium Learning Centers Limited, Standout Institutes Limited, and ESLI Perfect Security Printers Limited.

In the new charge, the commission accused Ojerinde of selling a Federal Government’s property; House No. 4, Ahomko Drive, Achimota Phase Two in Accra, Ghana.

The ICPC alleged that the house was sold out by the ex-JAMB chief and his sons after it was forfeited to the federal government in order to conceal corrupt benefits.

Ojerinde’s sons, according to the commission, acted as agents to facilitate quick sales of the house.

It added that the act was contrary to Section 26 (1)(c) and punishable under Section 24 of the ICPC Act 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The ICPC counsel, Ebenezer Shogunle, opposed the bail application for Ojerinde and one of the sons, Adeniyi, for failing to honour several invitations extended to them by the commission.

When Justice Inyang Ekwo asked the counsel if there were pending criminal charges against them or previous bail granted by courts, he answered in the affirmative.

He said Ojerinde was facing trials for alleged corruption at the Niger State High Court, Minna, and Federal High Court, Abuja.

The judge consequently granted the ex-JAMB chief bail in the terms previously granted by the courts.

He also granted his sons and daughter-in-law bail in the sum of N20 million and a surety each in the like sum.

The judge stressed that the sureties must own landed property in Abuja with verified proof of ownership.

He ordered Ojerinde who wept profusely in the open court to immediately attend to his ill-health to enable him to stand the trial as required by law.

The judge fixed November 13, 14, 15, and 16 for the commencement of the trial.

