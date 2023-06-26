Peter Obi charges FG to be more proactive towards curbing drug abuse among youths

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) has criticised a United Nations Office on Drug and Crime report in Nigeria that claims 14.4% of residents between the ages of 15 and 64 consume drugs, which is much higher than the global average of 5.6%.

He stated this on Monday, in a lengthy tweet on his verified Twitter handle.

This is coming on the heels of the World International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

In addition, Obi cited the lack of effective leadership in the nation, the high rates of poverty and dissatisfaction, peer pressure on young people, and the high unemployment rate as contributing factors to drug and substance addiction among teenagers.

The former governor of Anambra State emphasised that the health problems caused by drug misuse are unbelievable, including an epidemic of mental health issues and incidences of juvenile suicide.

He also praised the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for their relentless efforts in tackling the drug misuse epidemic in the nation, but added that more needs to be done by the government to save the youth from falling even deeper into drug addiction.

Obi tweeted, ““On this International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, we are reminded of the lingering menace of drug abuse among our youths and the need to take consistent actions to defeat it.

“A report by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime in Nigeria indicates that 14.4% of Nigerians aged between 15 and 64 years abuse drugs. This is significantly higher than the global average of 5.6%.

“The leadership failure in the country, high rate of poverty and frustration, peer-group pressure among the youths, high rate of unemployment etc, are some of the main factors fuelling drugs and substance abuse among the youths.

“The attendant health conditions that result from drug abuse are unimaginable. They include an epidemic of mental health cases and incidents of suicidal behaviour among youth. While we appreciate the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for their tireless efforts in combating the drug abuse menace in the country, more needs to be done by the government in rescuing the youths – our productive workforce from a further slide into drug addiction.

“By not stigmatising our people who have fallen into drug addiction, and putting measures in place to prevent more people from getting caught in the deadly web, we will gradually stamp out this societal ill.

“I have always maintained that the New Nigeria will be anchored on our youth population and productivity. We must ensure that our youths are free from all forms of drug abuse and trafficking in illicit substances.”

