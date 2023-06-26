Isa Yuguda accuses NNPC of running fuel subsidy scam

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has been accused by a former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, of operating a fuel subsidy scam alongside the oil marketers.

Yuguda said NNPC and the stakeholders in the oil industry were receiving subsidies for pipelines that don’t exit. He said they just made claims of pumping a certain amount, filling papers, tender invoices and receiving payments.

He disclosed this on Monday, during an interview with Channels TV, while discussing the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

“I am sad to let Nigerians know what I saw; we came across situations where subsidy was claimed on pipelines that never existed,” Yuguda said.

Yuguda, who was also a former minister of state for transportation, stated further: “They (NNPC and Marketers) just claim that they have pumped X amount of either finished products or crude.

“Those that claim to pump the products and those that are in the subsidy scam, they just fill papers, invoices and they claim subsidy on it.”

Also, Ripples Nigeria had reported that Yuguda said President Muhammadu Buhari should have known about those involved in the fuel subsidy scam as he was also the minister of petroleum.

The report also disclosed Yuguda claiming that one of his friends told him and a President (he didn’t specify which President) that he was tired of making money from subsidies paid for fuel.

