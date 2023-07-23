News
Deputy Senate president appoints chief of staff, 6 others
The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, has appointed Prof. Muhammad Abdullahi as his Chief of Staff.
In a statement issued by his media office on Sunday, Barau also confirmed the appointment of Prof. Bashir Fagge as Special Adviser on Policy and Monitoring, while the Deputy General Editor of Daily Trust Newspapers, Ismail Mudashir, was named Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.
He also appointed Idris Ajimobi, son of late Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as his Special Adviser on Special Duties.
Barau emerges deputy Senate President, as par APC wish
Mr. Yusuf Tumfafi was appointed as Special Adviser on Politics, and Mrs. Ngozi Nkemdirim, a pioneer staff member of the National Assembly was picked as Special Adviser on Administration.
Mr. Shittu Kunchi got the job of Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.
