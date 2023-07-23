Benue PDP slams Gov Alia for attending appeal court president son’s remembrance mass in Plateau

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Sunday slammed Governor Hyacinth Alia for attending the remembrance mass of the son of the President of Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem in Jos, Plateau State.

In a statement issued in Makurdi by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, the party accused the governor of romancing the appeal court president in a bid to sway the ruling on the petition challenging his victory in the March 18 election in the state in his favour.

The party warned the governor against attempts at tampering with the course of justice at the tribunal.

The statement read: “It has been reliably gathered that Alia, yesterday attended the one-year remembrance mass in honour of late Paeke Shepnaan, the son of the President, Appeal Court.

READ ALSO: Benue govt reacts to PDP’s accusations about establishment of private security outfit

“PDP in Benue views this with deep suspicion for the very fact that the governor is having his election challenged by our great party before the Benue State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi.

“PDP is aware that the President of the Court of Appeal appoints the judges who sit on the various election petition tribunals.

“The party has no reason to doubt the integrity of the president and those judges, the same cannot be said of Alia.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now