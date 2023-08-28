PDP Reps candidate in Kaduna appeals tribunal’s verdict

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kaura Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Gideon Gwani, has approached the Court of Appeal to set aside the verdict of the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal on his petition challenging the outcome of the February 25 election in the constituency.

The tribunal had on July 28 affirmed the victory of Mr. Donatus Mathew of the Labour Party in the election.

Gwani had in the petition urged the tribunal to nullify the election on the grounds that Mathew was not sponsored by the LP for the election.

READ ALSO: Kaduna PDP candidate presents another witness in petition challenging Gov Sani’s election

He also claimed that the election was marred by irregularities, including over-voting and non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the tribunal dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

In his latest attempt at reversing the outcome of the election, the PDP candidate urged the appeal court to set aside the tribunal’s decision and grant all the reliefs sought in the petition.

He listed Mathew, LP, and INEC as respondents in the case.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now