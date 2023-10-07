APC rejects Abia tribunal’s judgement, heads to appeal court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has rejected the judgment of the state’s governorship election petition tribunal.

The three-member panel led by Justice H. T. D. Gwadah on Friday upheld Governor Alex Otti’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The panel dismissed the petitions filed by the APC governorship candidate, Chief Ikechi Emenike, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Chief Okey Ahiwe, for lack of merit.



However, in a statement issued on Saturday by its chairman in the state, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, APC described the judgment as a miscarriage of justice and vowed to appeal it in court.

The statement read: “It is unacceptable and we reject it. We condemn unequivocally the judgement of the tribunal.

“We have mandated our legal team to appeal the judgement of the tribunal.”

