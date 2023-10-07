Politics
Tinubu certificate: Atiku applies to file CSU evidence in Supreme Court
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Friday night applied for the Supreme Court’s approval to file fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu.
The former Vice President during a press conference on Thursday in Abuja alleged that the president forged the certificates he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the February 25 election.
This followed the release of Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago State University (CSU) in the United States.
In its deposition on Tuesday, the university affirmed that the president was one of its students and graduated from the institution like every other person.
READ ALSO: Tinubu’s NYSC certificate has Adekunle, not Ahmed – Atiku’s lawyer
However, the PDP candidate has continued to insist that Tinubu’s documents were fraught with discrepancies and forgery.
In the motion filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Atiku said the 32-page documents were released to him by the Chicago State University on the orders of Judge Nancy Maldonado of the District Court of Illinois, Eastern Division, Illinois, the US.
He pointed out that the evidence when presented in court would establish the fact that President Tinubu submitted forged documents to INEC before the election.
The PDP candidate argued that the president committed forgery and perjury with his action and therefore deserved to be removed from office by the Supreme Court.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...