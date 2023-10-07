Tinubu certificate: Atiku applies to file CSU evidence in Supreme Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Friday night applied for the Supreme Court’s approval to file fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu.

The former Vice President during a press conference on Thursday in Abuja alleged that the president forged the certificates he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the February 25 election.

This followed the release of Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago State University (CSU) in the United States.

In its deposition on Tuesday, the university affirmed that the president was one of its students and graduated from the institution like every other person.

However, the PDP candidate has continued to insist that Tinubu’s documents were fraught with discrepancies and forgery.

In the motion filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Atiku said the 32-page documents were released to him by the Chicago State University on the orders of Judge Nancy Maldonado of the District Court of Illinois, Eastern Division, Illinois, the US.

He pointed out that the evidence when presented in court would establish the fact that President Tinubu submitted forged documents to INEC before the election.

The PDP candidate argued that the president committed forgery and perjury with his action and therefore deserved to be removed from office by the Supreme Court.

