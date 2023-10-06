Like LP, NNPP rejects Atiku’s invitation to unearth the truth about Tinubu’s certificates

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday promised to remain neutral in the dispute between President Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the former’s academic records.

Atiku had during a press conference on Thursday in Abuja alleged that the president forged the certificates he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the last general election.

This followed the release of Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago State University (CSU) in the United States.

In its deposition on Tuesday, the university affirmed that the president was one of its students and graduated like every other person from the institution.

However, the PDP candidate insisted that Tinubu’s documents were fraught with discrepancies and forgery.

He also appealed to his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, and NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso, to join him in the efforts to reveal the truth about the president’s academic records.

Obi had since told the former Vice President not to drag him into his fight with the president.

The NNPP Deputy National Chairman, Nwaeze Onu, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Abuja, said the party would allow the court to carry out its constitutional duty on the matter.

He said: “If you remember we are not in court, and if you jump into what you are not, you become an interloper. We do not want to get engaged in what we are not part of. We love the country more than we love ourselves.

“We need fairness, we need equity and we allow the court to do its constitutional responsibility. We address the issues that are within the level of our party.

, “This party came into existence about 21 years ago. But little was known about the party until a little over a year ago when some notable politicians joined it. And today, the party has been taken to all the nooks and corners of this great country to the extent that it came fourth in the last elections.

“We are using this medium to appreciate Nigerians in general for accepting the NNPP and seeing the party as the only hope for a better Nigeria.

“However, along the line, we discovered that some leaders of the party did not know that things had changed. They wanted to continue using every election to negotiate with governments in power at both the national and state levels, instead of contesting elections. Even when notable politicians joined, they frustrated them by aligning with the government in power.

“That was our experience in the last elections, and this prompted the party’s leadership to sanction about nine states where the executives were dissolved and some chairmen suspended or expelled.”

