APC moves to reconcile Akeredolu, deputy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday inaugurated a committee to reconcile the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The two men reportedly fell out shortly after the governor returned from his medical vacation in Germany last month.

The Ondo State House of Assembly on September 20 initiated an impeachment process against the deputy governor.

In a petition signed by nine out of the 26 members of the House, the lawmakers accused Aiyedatiwa of gross misconduct and abuse of office during his time as acting governor of the state.

The parliament served him with the impeachment notice on September 25.

Following Aiyedatiwa’s refusal to respond to the notice, the Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, during the week directed the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Ayedun Olusegun Odusola, to set up a seven-member panel to investigate the allegations against the deputy governor.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, inaugurated the committee at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The committee is headed by the former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari.

Other members of the committee are the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, Senator Jack Tilley Gyado, Senator Tanko Almakura, Martins Elechi and Malam Mohammed Abubakar.

In his address, Ganduje said the committee would interface with all contending people in the state and come up with lasting solutions to the dispute.

The chairman said: “Since the return of democracy in 1979, we have documented a number of disagreements between principals, governors and their deputies, impeachment or resignation, and very uncomplimentary relationships.

“We are interested in ensuring a peaceful coexistence and a good working relationship between the state governor and his deputy.

“The committee has one week after its inauguration to submit its recommendation. We already sent a message that all further actions and processes should stop on this issue.”

