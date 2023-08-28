Shaibu walks out of Edo event after aides were denied entry

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, on Monday walked out of an event in the state after his aides were denied entry by security agents.

In a video that surfaced online on Monday evening, the deputy was seen discussing with one of the security agents stationed at the venue of the 60th anniversary of Midwest referendum organised by the state government after his team was restrained from entering the premises.

After the exchange, the deputy governor signalled to his entourage to leave the venue. Shortly thereafter, they jumped into their vehicles and sped away. Monday’s incident is the outcome of the feud between Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The two men have been at loggerheads lately over irreconcilable differences. The governor had earlier this month accused his deputy of scheming to succed him next year.

He also reminded Shaibu during a recent meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the state that the entitlement mentality would not guarantee his success in the state.

But the deputy appeared at a thanksgiving service to mark the 32nd anniversary of the state on Sunday and declared his absolute loyalty to the governor.

