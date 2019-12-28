Suspected thug caught with gun in family house of Edo Deputy Governor

A suspected thug identified as Victor John was on Saturday caught with a locally- made gun inside the family compound of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

The man was said to have scaled the fence and landed in the premises of the deputy governor’s old house in Jattu, Etsako west local government area of the state.

He was arrested by a policeman on duty and currently undergoing interrogation at the state police command headquarters in Benin City.

It was gathered that two groups of street urchins had clashed early on Friday and were separated but one of the groups returned in the evening to launch an attack on their opponents.

The opponents fought back and one of the fleeing‎ attackers in a bid to escape scaled the fence and landed in the deputy governor’s premises with a local gun allegedly in his possession.

The suspect has mentioned four other members of the gang who launched the attack on their opponents.

The state police command is yet to comment on the matter.

