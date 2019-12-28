Latest Politics

Suspected thug caught with gun in family house of Edo Deputy Governor

December 28, 2019
By Ripples Nigeria

A suspected thug identified as Victor John was on Saturday caught with a locally- made gun inside the family compound of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

The man was said to have scaled the fence and landed in the premises of the deputy governor’s old house in Jattu, Etsako west local government area of the state.

He was arrested by a policeman on duty and currently undergoing interrogation at the state police command headquarters in Benin City.

READ ALSO: OSUN: Opposition HDP wants Gov to probe financial transactions of 69 LGAs, LCDAs

It was gathered that two groups of street urchins had clashed early on Friday and were separated but one of the groups returned in the evening to launch an attack on their opponents.

The opponents fought back and one of the fleeing‎ attackers in a bid to escape scaled the fence and landed in the deputy governor’s premises with a local gun allegedly in his possession.

The suspect has mentioned four other members of the gang who launched the attack on their opponents.

The state police command is yet to comment on the matter.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!