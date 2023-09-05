Edo Dep Gov, Shaibu, withdraws suit against Obaseki

Philip Shuaibu, the deputy governor of Edo State, on Tuesday, dropped the lawsuit he brought before the Federal High Court to obstruct what he claimed were conspiracies by the governor, Godwin Obaseki, to have him removed from office.

Shaibu referred to the lawsuit with Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 in a circular dated September 5, 2023, in which the defendants were the Inspector General of Police, the State Security Service, the Governor of Edo State, and the Chief Judge of Edo State.

The decision to drop the lawsuit, according to the deputy governor, was made following discussions between himself, Obaseki, and well-meaning residents of Edo and Nigeria, including party leaders, traditional chiefs, and the archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Benin.

“With due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons I cannot ignore, I, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu have authorized and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the Suit forthwith,” Shaibu wrote.

“I wish to sincerely thank and appreciate these well-meaning Nigerians, Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze for their kind words, advise and encouragement thus far in ensuring peace and unity in our dear State, Edo.

“I also wish to place on record my special thanks to Mr. Governor, my boss and senior brother for this path of peace.”

The crisis between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, had deepened on Saturday as a new office outside the Government House has been allocated to the deputy governor.

A building located at 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House, which is the Edo State Procurement Agency office, has been renovated with a sign reading Office of the Deputy.

